Still no end in sight to dispute at supermarket chain Delhaize

The meeting, an extraordinary Works Council meeting, got under way at 9:30am on Tuesday. The talks centre around the future of supermarket staff that currently work directly for Delhaize once the stores that they work at are franchised out. The talks broke up after around 2 hours with no conclusion having been reached.

The liberal trade union ACLVB’s Wilson Wellens told VRT News that “Nothing has been decided. They said that there is no room for negotiation. Management has said that they wish to resume normal meetings of the Works Council on 24 April and that they will simply implement the plan. Nothing is open to discussion for them”.

It is now unclear what the next step will be. The unions have said that they will consult their members about further action. Last week the Federal Minister for Work Pierre-Yves Dermagne (Francophone socialist) said that he would consider appointing an arbitrator if no progress was made in the negotiations. At lunchtime on Tuesday Mr Dermagne announced that an arbitrator will be appointed.