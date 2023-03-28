The sad tale of bike theft in the capital

The 35-year-old experienced six weeks of pleasure on her bike. “When I entered the garage that morning, I immediately noticed something was amiss. The door to the bike shed was open and apart from a few filings on the ground there was no trace of my bike!” she tells Brussels media outlet Bruzz. “They had even taken the broken locks with them”.

The tracker identified a property in the neighbouring borough of Anderlecht. Florence informed the police. The police asked her to be patient because the theft formed part of a larger investigation. One week on and the tracker shows Florence’s bike is on the move! Now it’s reached the Poincarélaan, where there are regular coaches to Spain and Morocco.

“Suddenly the signal disappeared” explains Florence. “I guess somebody noticed the tracker. I rushed to the scene, and I saw how bikes were being wrapped up and loaded into vans, but I didn’t notice my one. The doors of several of the vans had already been closed”.

Fortunately, Florence was insured and was able to purchase the same bike again. She now stores it in her kitchen!

Florence’s experience is no one-off. Police in Brussels have noticed how bike thieves are choosing to target expensive electric bikes. “These are bikes that can be sold for a lot more money than a conventional bike” says commissioner Guillaume Henaut of the Brussels North police zone. “Often, they are so heavy you can’t store them in your flat. The shared areas of a block of flats are far more vulnerable”.

“It seems many bikes are stolen to order” adds Tijl De Groot of the Brussels/Elsene police zone. He is head of cybercrime in his division and has set up a special Facebook page: Véloflic Polbru. It’s helpful in returning stolen bikes to their rightful owners. “Many bikes are recovered, but that’s certainly not always the case for particular types of electric and cargo bikes. When they are stolen, they seem to vanish from the surface of the earth”.