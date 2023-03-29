Complaints against Brussels taxi drivers soar

Last year there were 204 complaints. Most complaints centred on impolite behaviour and verbal aggression.

Inge Paemen of the Brussels mobility agency can’t stress how important complaints are taken. “Jot down the taxi’s ID number as well as the numberplate and try to remember as many of the vehicle’s characteristics as you can” urges Paemen.

Impoliteness and verbal aggression top the list of complaints followed by inappropriate driving style and excessive charging. Many passengers also reported problems involving the taxi call centre that needs to be used to order a taxi. There are drivers who don’t play by the rules or who take circuitous routes in order to inflate the fare.

Brussels Mobility decides on sanctions depending on the severity of any infraction. In worst cases drivers can lose their licence. The mobility agency works with labour inspectors and the police to check taxi drivers possess the correct taxi and driving licences and to make sure they are not using drugs or are drink-driving.