Flanders’ Ramkot support act for Metallica: "This is so crazy"

James Hetfield’s legendary American heavy metal band play the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on 29 April and it will be up to the Ghent-based band Ramkot to warm up the crowd. “I couldn’t believe it when I was told. I will only believe it when it happens Ramkot frontman Tim Leyman told VRT.

Brothers Tim (25) and Tom (31) Leyman and Hannes Cuyvers form Ramkot. In 2021 VRT Radio’s Studio Brussel chose the band as one of the three most promising new musical talents in Flanders.

Tim has always been a Metallica fan and could play most of their hits on his guitar. He now intends to brush up on those hits. Whether he will seize the opportunity and give Metallica his rendition still needs to be seen. “I’m going to be very starstruck and won’t be able to say much” he told VRT.

How Metallica hit on Ramkot is a mystery. The Flemish band’s Dutch booking agents were looking for a support act, but the band doesn’t really know how they were chosen.