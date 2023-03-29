Police investigating teen knife threat in downtown Bruges

The pictures show the teen cornered in the Steenstraat in central Bruges. In this busy commercial street he is surrounded by youngsters of the same age. They call him a ‘f****** little dog’ and urge him to say he is sorry. One of the teens is holding a knife and brings it close to the victim’s face. The boy, who is under attack, remains calm and doesn’t appear to know why he is supposed to apologise.

Bruges police are aware of the video. “The footage is several weeks old” says Lien De Poorter of Bruges police. “An investigation is already advanced”. The police say they are shocked by the aggressive attitude of the young teens. “It’s a priority to find out what exactly happened” says De Poorer. Given the ages of those involved Bruges police can’t give any further details.

VRT has decided not to share the footage. Picturing minors who are subject to measures imposed by a youth magistrate is illegal in Belgium. VRT believes there is a real change this soon will be the situation.