"People from Antwerp are all bigheads, all West Flemings are hard-working!"

Limburgers, people from Limburg Province, generally have a reputation for speaking slowly. Walter says this is linked to the rural character of the province. There are few cities and people think life proceeds at a slower pace out east: “Limburgers make good use of their reputation. Tourist folders are full of suggestions Limburg is the place to unwind!”

Brusselers are often seen as know-alls. Walter says this is because Brussels is the capital, not only of Flanders and Belgium but also of Europe! “Every single president and king have travelled to Brussels at some time. It’s not surprising Brusselers have an inflated view of themselves!”