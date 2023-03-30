Man shot dead at Woluwe intersection

“Police were called to the intersection of the Tervurenlaan and the Woluwelaan around 9PM yesterday” says spokeswoman Sarah Durant of the prosecutor’s office. “They had been called to the scene after an unconscious man was seen lying in a car”.

“At the scene witnesses reported a second vehicle had been involved in the incident and that shots were fired. An ambulance was called to the scene. Attempts to reanimate the individual failed and death was recorded”.

So far nobody has been held. The examining magistrate heading the murder investigation has ordered an analysis of CCTV camera footage and for federal police officers to compile technical evidence. Witnesses are also being interviewed.

A police doctor and a ballistic expert are also on the case. Prosecutors are not providing any further information out of fear of hampering the investigation.