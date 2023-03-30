Nearly 80% of drivers are speeding in Zone 30s

The figures show 78% of drivers speed in Zone 30s. 15% are driving over 47km/h. Vias’s Stef Willems says hitting a pedestrian at 40km/h instead of 30 doubles the chance of a fatal crash. The number of drivers speeding is down compared with measurements conducted in 2015. At that time 90% of motorists were speeding in Zone 30s.

Half of all drivers speed on roads where 50km/h is the top permitted speed. The figure is up from a third in 2015. “There are big regional differences” says Willems. “In Flanders 42% of drivers are speeding. In Wallonia it’s 68%”.

The number of drivers speeding on roads where 90km/h is the top speed has doubled.

“On roads with two lanes where 90km/h is the top speed 1% of motorists are driving at speeds 50km/h over the limit” explains Willems.

On many roads where 50 used to be the top speed, it’s now 30. ”That” says Willems “explains the increase here”.

Speeding is a stubborn problem. It’s the cause of one in three accidents. Vias believes it needs to be tackled via public awareness campaigns and greater enforcement.

The institute also backs proposals for a licence with penalty points. “In this way drivers who are repeatedly caught speeding, will learn their lesson” says Willems. “Greater visibility and more uniformity in speed indications is also required. Some drivers speed because they are unaware of the limit”.

Willems believes driving aid and new technologies can help: “In future they will be mandatory in all vehicles. They indicate when you are speeding”.