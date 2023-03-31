Federal Government reaches agreement on budget

The talks on the budget between the key ministers in Belgium’s Federal Government had been ongoing for past few weeks. Differences of opinion between the various parties that make up the federal coalition on how and where savings could and should be made meant that reaching an agreement was anything but easy.

However, a breakthrough finally came after a long night of negotiations. Just a day ahead of the deadline set by Mr De Croo the budget measures were announced on Thursday afternoon.

One bone of contention had been Mr De Croo’s stated aim of reducing the budget deficit by 1.8 billion. This figure relates to the total budget deficit of all tiers of government (federal, regional, language communities).

Currently, this stands at 27 billion euro. In order to achieve his stated aim of reducing the budget deficit by 1.8 billion euro, Mr De Croo proposed foregoing the final phases of the planned increase to the minimum pension. However, this proposal met with fierce opposition from the socialists and greens in the federal coalition.