Flemish Government gives the green light for the preferred route of the Ventilus high voltage line
The Flemish Government has agreed on a preferred route for Ventilus, the high-voltage line that will cross West Flanders to bring power from offshore wind farms to the electricity grid. The Flemish Government says that the chosen route will affect as few people as possible. Nevertheless, the high-voltage line will still be built close to several hundred homes and businesses.
Around 80km of high-voltage electricity line will need to be either constructed from scratch or upgraded between Zeebrugge and Avelgem (both West Flanders. While most of the line will be overground, several sections will be underground.
Around 80 buildings will be close to the new sections of high voltage lines that will be constructed from scratch, while a further 600 buildings will be close to the high voltage lines that will be upgraded as part of the Ventilus project.
Local residents will receive compensation. However, the precise details still have to be worked out. Those whose properties will be directly under the newly-built sections of the Ventilus high voltage line will be offered a fair price if they opt to sell or compensation for the depreciation in the value of their property if the decide to stay put.
The people who already live under existing high voltage lines that will be upgraded as part of the Ventilus project can also expect to be compensated.
What now?
The plan is for work to start on the Ventilus project next year. Now that the Flemish Government has agreed on the preferred route, an important step has already been taken. However, there is still some way to go before construction work can commence. There will be a public inquiry during those opposed to the project can submit their objections.