Flemish Government gives the green light for the preferred route of the Ventilus high voltage line

Around 80km of high-voltage electricity line will need to be either constructed from scratch or upgraded between Zeebrugge and Avelgem (both West Flanders. While most of the line will be overground, several sections will be underground.

Around 80 buildings will be close to the new sections of high voltage lines that will be constructed from scratch, while a further 600 buildings will be close to the high voltage lines that will be upgraded as part of the Ventilus project.

Local residents will receive compensation. However, the precise details still have to be worked out. Those whose properties will be directly under the newly-built sections of the Ventilus high voltage line will be offered a fair price if they opt to sell or compensation for the depreciation in the value of their property if the decide to stay put.

The people who already live under existing high voltage lines that will be upgraded as part of the Ventilus project can also expect to be compensated.