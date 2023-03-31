Mayor of Antwerp a possible target for terror suspects detained on Monday

As well as planning attacks on police stations, the suspects, most of whom had become radicalised at lightning speed, were also possibly planning to kill Bart De Wever. A strict enforcement by the City of Antwerp of the rules on religious and philosophical neutrality which means that council staff that have direct contact with the public are (for example) not allowed to wear headscarves, is reported by some newspapers as the reason why Mr De Wever became “a target”. However, neither the Federal Justice Minister nor the Judicial Authorities will confirm this.

Nevertheless, the Judicial Authorities have confirmed that the Antwerp suspects detained may have been planning to kill Mayor De Wever.

The Federal Judicial Authorities' Spokesman Eric Van der Sypt told VRT News that "Mr De Wever's name did indeed crop up in the Antwerp investigation. However, it is not the case that a date and a time had already been set for an attack to take place."

The Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) told VRT News that. "We learned a lot from 2016 attacks: a lot of information now is shared and potential suspects are closely followed on social media."

"The current government has strengthened our security services. For example, we are doubling the number of staff at the State Security Service. They are very active in monitoring suspects' activity on the internet. If there is any indication that they might engage in violence, for example if they have purchased weapons, action is taken straight away," Mr Van Quickenborne told VRT News.

A spokesman for Bart De Wever told VRT News that "This is a matter for the Judicial Authorities and we cannot comment”.