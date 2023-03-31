Reduction in VAT on gas and electricity becomes permanent from 1 April

According to figures from the consumers’ organisation Test Aankoop an average household will pay 16.5 euro/month less for energy that would have been the case had VAT on gas and electricity remained at 21%. While the reduction in the level of VAT is good for a reduction of 38.5 euro/month in the average household’s energy bill, the introduction of excise duty will cost the average household 22 euro/month.

Furthermore, "Thanks to a protective mechanism that is built into the system, the amount saved will be greater if energy prices rise as then the level of duty levied will fall”.

The level of excise duty levied on gas will rise if the price of gas falls sharply. Those that benefit from the reduced “social tariff” won’t have to pay excise duty on their electricity and gas until 1 July.