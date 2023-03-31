Speed pedelecs to be allowed at driving tests from 1 October
From 1 October it will be possible to take a driving test on a speed pedelec. Speed pedelecs are fast pedal electric cycles (EPACs) capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h. They have gained in popularity in recent years. Currently those wishing to use a speed pedelec on the public highway are required to take a driving test on a moped. This will change from 1 October and from then on it will be possible to take a driving test on a speed pedelec.
The Flemish Tranport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal), who is responible for driving tests in Flanders, told VRT News that “The growth in popularity of speed pedelecs and the big rise in the number of accidents makes it important to make this change”.
Speed pedelecs are electrically-powered bicycles capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h. They have become increasingly popular in recent years, not least because a growing number of people are using them to commute to work.
By the start of this year at total of 65,650 speed pedelecs were registered here. The increase in the popularity of the speed pedelec is reflected in a sharp rise in the number of road accident involving the high-speed electric bicycles.
In 2022 there were 538 accidents involving speed pedelecs in Flanders. This is up from 196 such accidents in 2019.
Numberplate, crash helmet and driving licence
In order to able to ride a speed pedelec on the public highway you require a number plate for your bike, a crash helmet and to have passed a driving test. However, the driving test for the type of licence required for a speed pedelec (licence AM) currently has to be taken on a moped. In Flanders this will change from 1 October.
However, the Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) is keen to stress that those that already have a licence entitling them to drive speed pedelecs on the road will not have to take their test again once the new measures come into force.
The current situation
Currently, anyone that doesn’t already have a driving licence enabling them to drive a car (licence B) must obtain an AM or A driving licence. Currently the driving test for the AM driving licence may only be taken on a moped. From 1 October those taking the AM driving test will be able to do so either on a moped or on a speed pedelec. Those that have an AM driving licence are entitled to drive mopeds, speed pedelecs and “light four-wheel vehicles” on the public highway.