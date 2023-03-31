Speed pedelecs to be allowed at driving tests from 1 October

The Flemish Tranport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal), who is responible for driving tests in Flanders, told VRT News that “The growth in popularity of speed pedelecs and the big rise in the number of accidents makes it important to make this change”.

Speed pedelecs are electrically-powered bicycles capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h. They have become increasingly popular in recent years, not least because a growing number of people are using them to commute to work.

By the start of this year at total of 65,650 speed pedelecs were registered here. The increase in the popularity of the speed pedelec is reflected in a sharp rise in the number of road accident involving the high-speed electric bicycles.

In 2022 there were 538 accidents involving speed pedelecs in Flanders. This is up from 196 such accidents in 2019.