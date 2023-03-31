Video: Footballer drives his car into sports hall

A professional footballer has been injured in a specular road accident in Flémalle in Liège Province. Sofian Kiyine, a player at the First Division club OH Leuven was driving at high speed when his vehicle flew through the air and landed in a sport hall. A group of children that were at the sport hall when the accident happened had just left for the changing room and were not injured. The Liège Judicial Authorities have opened an investigation into the accident.