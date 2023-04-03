500,000m² of Federal Government office space is empty

The Eurostation building near to Brussels South Railway Station (photo above, at the bottom on the right) is a prime example of the federal authorities paying rent for office space that is not being used. Of the 77,000m² of floor space in the Eurostation building, just half is currently occupied.

This is despite The Federal Buildings’ Directorate paying 1.4 million euro/month to rent the whole building. The Federal Buildings’ Directorate has rented the building since 2005 and has a rental contract with the Eurostation building’s owners that runs until 2035.

The Federal Buildings Directorate pays around 450 million euro per annum in rent to private landlords to rent buildings to house federal public services.