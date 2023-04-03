Barcodes to be replaced by QR codes from 2027

The new system will require shops to modify their checkouts and for manufacturers to modify their packaging to replace barcodes with QR codes.

"The new barcode provides a range of possibilities, and this is why we want to help as many companies as possible to make the switch”.



To give everyone time to prepare the switch from barcodes to QR codes won’t take place until 2027.

The barcode system is somewhat dated. Furthermore, it isn’t uniform the world over, with countries and in some cases individual retailers having their own code combinations for a specific product.

This makes it more difficult to trace some products. Also, the barcode is limited in the number of bar/number combinations it can offer, while QR code combinations possibilities are infinite.