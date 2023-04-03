Cashpoint access: is help at hand?

The federal government has now struck a deal with the banking sector that should see an improvement. Under the deal, by 2027, Belgium will boast 4,000 ATMs. The ATMs will also be spread more evenly across the country. ATMs are being installed at 287 new locations.

In practise this will mean at least one ATM per Belgian municipality and that banks won’t be able to remove cashpoints if this reduces cashpoint coverage in a particular area.

But it’s not only in rural areas that people face a challenge. The reduction in the number of cashpoints in towns and cities often means people have to waste time hunting around for an ATM and when they find one there is often a big queue. The sector has now given a commitment to keep or instal cashpoints at what are being called 80 “strategic locations”.

Under the deal, in urban areas you should be able to find a cashpoint within a range of 2km. In less built-up areas the range is 3km, while in rural areas, where population density falls to below 300 inhabitants per square kilometre, an ATM should be available within a range of 5km.

In addition, under the agreement, bank customers will be able to make 24 free withdrawals every year. The withdrawals don’t have to be made at your own bank but can also happen at cashpoints operated by other banks.

The deal also stipulates that half of all CASH points operated by Batopin, the ATM network not linked to one single bank, will also offer deposit facilities. In other words you will be able to deposit cash onto your account here.