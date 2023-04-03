Club relieves player that smashed his car into a sports hall of his duties for “an indefinite period”

Miraculously, no one that was in the sports hall was injured. A group of girls had just finished their basketball training and had left for the changing rooms just seconds before the footballer’s vehicle landed in the sports hall. Sofian Kiyine escaped with a couple of broken bones and will be released from hospital today.

In a statement OH Leuven said "Given the circumstances regarding the accident, Kiyine’s medical condition is relatively good. He will be able to leave hospital today”.



However, the club has decided to relieve Sofian Kiyine of his duties for an indefinate period.

"The club has taken this decission to allow the investigation to progress serenely”.

The Liège Judicial Authorities are currently investigating Thursday evening’s accident.