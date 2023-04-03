Discover Hilma Af Klint and Swedish Ecstasy at Bozar

From a very young age Af Klint went in search of images beyond the visible world: New Age avant-la-lettre, but also towards the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th century there was great interest in the occult. The Swede was a member of several esoteric associations and admired Rudolf Steiner, the creator of the Steiner schools.

Together with several friends she established “The Five”. The women saw themselves as a medium serving spirits that held their pencils. “I am an instrument of ecstasy” Af Klint once wrote.

Extremely bizarre paintings with lots of colours, symbols and letters are the result. The artist created over 1,300 paintings during her lifetime as well as tens of thousands of pages of writings that still puzzle researchers to this day.

At the Bozar you can see the entire “Primordial Chaos” series, a gigantic altarpiece as well as several works from her “Swam” series. Notice the evolution from a recognisable black and white swan to a completely abstract work.