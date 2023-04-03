Flemish energy watchdog imposes a hefty fine on grid management company Fluvius

In order to bill customers correctly an energy supplier not only needs to know how much energy they have used, but also when. The price of gas and electricity varies from one month to the next and often energy is most expensive in the winter months, when more of it is consumed.

If, for example, a customer uses less during a winter month because they are on holiday in warmer climbs, they should pay less. However, as Fluvius is unable to provide up-to-date consumption data every month, a theoretical model is used based on how much energy people generally consume at a given time of year.

In the example quoted above the person that spends (some of) the winter in, for example Spain, will be billed for expensive “winter” energy that they haven’t actually used.

The reverse can also be true if you are absent during a "cheap month", and have used virtually no energy. Then part of your annual consumption will be allocated to that month. IT issues are blamed for the failure to provide monthly figures. The issue only affects those that are billed annually.

Meanwhile, those that opted for a monthly bill are being charged based on what they have actually used.