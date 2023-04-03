Hundreds of non-Dutch-speaking youngsters on waiting list for a place in reception class for newcomers

Some schools have special OKAN classes. However, in many parts of Flanders the number of places available in these classes appears to be insufficient to meet demand. Some youngsters have been told that they will have to wait until September before a place will be available for them. The shortage has come despite many secondary schools having created additional places in recent months. However, with the number of pupils enrolled in OKAN classes having risen by 50% since this time last year many young people are still ending up on waiting lists.

One young person that is waiting for a place in an OKAN class is Samantha Pasion. She is 13 and has been living in Ostend (West Flanders) with her West Flemish stepfather and her Filipino mother.

She has been waiting for a place in an OKAN class for months. However, no school in Ostend has any places available and it is likely that she will have to wait until September. Her stepfather has been teaching her himself 1 hour a day and she does language learning exercises each day too. While she knows a good few individual words she is still unable to construct sentences in Dutch. Samantha is disappointed and would like to start school as soon as possible. Her stepfather says that they are being pushed from pillar to post and that Samantha is an excellent student that always got 90% at her previous school, an international school in the Philippines.

Samantha is just one of hundreds of young people in this situation.

Johan De Wilde is Chair of the Local Consultation Platform for Education in Aalst (East Flanders). He told VRT News that “The right to education is being violated and as a result they are not only missing out on the chance to learn the language, but also to develop mentally. It leads to them being excluded in other ways and that is very frustrating”.