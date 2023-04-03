More than a quarter of Flemings would recommend Flanders as a holiday destination
More than 25% of people in Flanders say that they would recommend our region as a holiday destination. The figure come from a survey carried out by Tourism Flanders the results of which were announced at a press conference given by the Flemish Tourism Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) on Monday.
In December 2022, VISITFLANDERS surveyed 1,500 Flemish people about their attitude towards Flanders as a holiday destination. Of those that took part in the survey 26% said that they would actively recommend Flanders as a holiday destination.
Young people are generally slightly more negative about our region as a holiday destination than is the case among older people.
Typical products that are unique to Flanders, the region’s historic cities, gastronomy, our WWI heritage and of course our beer are cited as the most important assets for selling Flanders as a tourist destination on the world stage.
When asked which products they thought are the best representing Flanders those surveyed replied chips and waffles. Beer, chocolate, Flemish stew and chicory were also said to be typically Flemish products that visitors to the region should try.
Ms Demir told the press conference that numerous initiatives are being undertaken to promote Flanders abroad. However, "The most important is that Flemings continue to act as enthusiastic ambassadors for Flanders as a holiday destination”.
The survey also shows that 65% of Flemings support the presence of tourism in their own city or municipality. 21% of those surveyed say that their city or municipality should make more efforts to attract tourists.
However, a quarter of respondents said that the number of tourists where they live has an adverse impact on the quality of life. 76% of respondents said that Flanders is a family-friendly destination.