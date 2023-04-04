Flemish Cycling Plan launched (VIDEO)
Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) has unveiled a new Cycling Plan for Flanders. The ambition is to get over 30% of short and medium-distance journeys carried out using the bike by 2040. Ms Peeters also wants to beef up traffic safety. Future infrastructure works will have to take account of the “child norm” that means all new traffic infrastructure needs to be made safe for children of the age of 8.
VRT traffic expert Hajo Beeckman says the minister’s plans are realistic, though it could be a struggle to meet the proposed timing. It’s similar to the European climate goals. Everything needs to be climate neutral by 2050. Will we ever meet that goal? You can ask the same question here! The present government still has a year to run. Who can guarantee that the relatively high budgets available to create safe cycling infrastructure now will remain at these levels in future?”