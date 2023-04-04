Flemish Cycling Plan launched (VIDEO)

VRT traffic expert Hajo Beeckman says the minister’s plans are realistic, though it could be a struggle to meet the proposed timing. It’s similar to the European climate goals. Everything needs to be climate neutral by 2050. Will we ever meet that goal? You can ask the same question here! The present government still has a year to run. Who can guarantee that the relatively high budgets available to create safe cycling infrastructure now will remain at these levels in future?”