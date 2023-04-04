Flemish ethical hacker warns “The more technology there is in your car the greater the risk that it will be stolen.”

“They were able to do this due to a fault in a series of vehicles produced by these manufacturers. It was possible to remove a piece of plastic from under their steering column and then just plug in any random USB cable”. The car thought that it was at the car dealership’s garage and the car thief was able to simply drive away with it.

More than 1,000 Kia’s and Hyundai’s were stolen in this way. The companies say that this is not an issue here in Europe as different software is used in the vehicles that have been sold here. But shouldn’t the manufacturers have realised that there might have been issues with the vehicles that they sold in the United States?

Tom Van de Wiele told VRT News that “The problem is that car manufacturers possible work with hundreds of suppliers. These supplies carry out tests on their individual products, but tests are not carried out on combinations of various parts. For example, in this case no one had noticed that you could both remove the plastic cover and could plug in a USB cable to make the car think that a mechanic was working on it.”

Hackers have not only targeted vehicles made by Kia and Hyundai. Cars that don’t have keys are also easy prey for tech-savvy car thieves.

“With most modern cars the key is permanently in communication with the vehicle. If the key moves too far way the doors shut automatically. But thieves use a signal amplifier whereby the signal from your car keys can be picked up by the vehicle while it is parked outside you house.

They are able to get into the car and drive away without damaging it”, Tom Van de Wiele said. Signal amplifiers can be bought on the black market for between 20 and 50 euro.