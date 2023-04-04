New link between Ostend and Ramsgate launched on 1 May

The Dutch company Fair Ferry will launch its service on May Day. The sailing vessel can accommodate 24 passengers. “It’s a kind of mini cruise” Karel de Boer of Fair Ferry tells VRT. There’s no connection with the former ferry service between Ostend and Ramsgate. We will be less punctual than they were” he says.

“We’re entirely dependent on the wind. That means we don’t know exactly when we will arrive. The journey will take between 10 and 30 hours depending on the wind” says De Boer.

The last regular ferries between Ramsgate and Ostend sailed ten years ago. The service ended when operator TransEuropa was declared bankrupt.

Fair Ferry is operating a trial and thought the anniversary of the demise of the connection was a good opportunity to launch their new service. “The sailing ship De Morgenster (The Morning Star) will operate on this run. It’s a 48-metre-long two-master. Passengers will be involved in the sailing experience. This year will be a trial. If it’s a success we will expand and offer more services”.

Passengers with time on their hands can wait three days for the return journey. Otherwise the rail service through the Channel Tunnel is an option.