Petrol and diesel prices soar
The prices of both petrol and diesel are going up tomorrow and it’s a big increase. Especially motorists using petrol will notice the hike. Prices are back to the levels they reached last November.
The Belgian economy ministry has announced that the maximum price for petrol 95 (E10) rises 6.1 cents to 1.845 euros a litre. Petrol 98 (E5) is going up 6.9 cents a litre taking the maximum price to 2.0060 euros a litre.
Diesel (B7) or DERV too is becoming dearer. The maximum price rises 3.6 cents to 1.8290 euros a litre. This is the highest price since February.
The price hike follows higher prices for oil products and biocomponents on international markets.