Petrol and diesel prices soar

The Belgian economy ministry has announced that the maximum price for petrol 95 (E10) rises 6.1 cents to 1.845 euros a litre. Petrol 98 (E5) is going up 6.9 cents a litre taking the maximum price to 2.0060 euros a litre.

Diesel (B7) or DERV too is becoming dearer. The maximum price rises 3.6 cents to 1.8290 euros a litre. This is the highest price since February.

The price hike follows higher prices for oil products and biocomponents on international markets.