Police appeal for information on victim of Woluwe killing

The victim, 38-year-old D.K., was driving out of Brussels when his black Renault Captur was fired upon at the intersection of the Woluwelaan and the Tervurenlaan. Several shots were fired. The victim died at the scene.

At the request of the examining magistrate who is on the case police have launched an appeal for any eyewitnesses to the shooting to come forward, but they also want to speak with people who knew the victim and could provide information about any possible culprits.

Detectives can be contacted via the tollfree number 0800 30 300. People dialling from abroad can use the number 0032 2 554 44 88.