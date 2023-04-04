The Hakendover Horse Procession, an Easter Monday tradition

Every Easter Monday at 11 am the international horse procession gets under way in the small Flemish Brabant village of Hakendover. The first part of the procession depicts the founding legend of the parish church in a living reredos dating from the year 690.

The restored wooden altarpiece that dates from the start of the 15th century can be viewed inside the church.

In terms of the number of visitors the Hakendover Horse Procession is the third largest procession in Belgium. In 2022 around 25,000 people flocked to the village that has a population of only around 1,500 to see the procession.