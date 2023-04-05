Antwerp’s Diamond and Silver Museum is back in business

The DIVA Museum first opened on the Suikerrui in downtown Antwerp in 2018. Taking possession of the premises of the former Ethnographic Museum, whose collection moved to the MAS Museum, the new museum merged the collections of the Antwerp Diamond Museum and the Sterckshof Silver Museum in one single museum. But the premises situated between Antwerp City Hall and the Schelde Quays were in urgent need of renovation. This went ahead last year with the entire roof being renovated too.

The DIVA Museum also seized the opportunity to rearrange its permanent collection “DIVA, a Brilliant Story”. “An extra seventh room was added” explains curator Cathérine Regout. “The exhibition has become a journey that starts from the raw material diamond, gold or silver and takes the visitor through the various stages that turn this raw material into a jewel or object in silver”.

The museum now boasts 650 exhibits displayed in variously themed rooms. You’ll also find a new set of silver toiletries dating from the 17th century on display. These were recently purchased by the Flemish government and form one of the highlights of the collection. The picture of Antwerp, centre of the diamond trade, is also painted. Children are very welcome at the museum too. A special route through the displays has been laid out for kids. It includes numerous interactive applications that get the children involved and make sure their visit to the museum isn’t a boring one. Workshops for adults are also regularly organised.