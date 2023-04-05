Assailants detained after they film themselves beating up a 29-year-old mentally handicapped man

The 29-year-old victim is from Evergem (East Flanders), but for the past three years has been living in sheltered accommodation in Sint-Kruis-Winkel, near Ghent. The man has the mental age of a child of 6 and is very gullible.

Where last Thursday (30 March) he received a message from a so-called friend from Zottegem the message turned out to be a brutal hoax designed to lure him to a beating. Rather than receiving a mobile phone and 10 euro as promised in the message the man was punched and kicked.

Video footage shot by the assailants themselves shows the severity of the assault. When the victim tried to make his escape towards the station he was once again punched and kicked in the head until he was unconscious. Once he was in hospital doctors found that he had a blood clot on his brain.

Two suspects, both male, have been detained. They are aged 23 and 57. Both have been questioned and formally arrested. Magistrates have decided that the will remain in custody.