Discover life in rural Flanders in days gone by at Bokrijk

The open-air museum is full of historical everyday characters including the local priest keen to put the fear of God into visitors, but also the local Bobbie or “champetter”, who is eager to keep order!

Actors portraying historical characters representing different periods will show you where our customs and traditions come from. There are also displays of old crafts and here and there visitors will be able to join in!

Emphasis is on farming but displays also include a church, inn, village school as well as craftsmen’s workshops like a smithy.