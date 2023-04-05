Father of footballer that smashed his car into a sports hall says, “He cries at the thought that he could have injured children.”

"It has had a big psychological impact on him. He cries at the thought that he could have injured or murdered children”, Mr Kiyine told the Francophone daily ‘La Dernière Heure’.

Since the accident Radouane Kiyine has been at his son’s bedside every day. “We don’t understand very well what has happened. It is incomprehensible. Sofian is a nice, calm lad. He isn’t a Fangio (a 1950’s Argentine Formula 1 driver) when he is out on the road. He doesn’t take drugs and almost never drinks alcohol”.

Radouane Kiyine added that "It has had a deep psychological impact on my son. He realises that it was a miracle. For him, but above all for those that were present inside the sports hall. He cries at the thought that he could have injured or murdered children. It is very difficult.”

Mr Kiyine won’t speculate about how the accident could have happened. He told ‘La Dernière Heure’ that he will await the results of the investigation.

As we reported on Monday Sofian Kiyine’s club OHL has relieved the player of his duties for an indefinite period.