Flemish PM criticises "Ramadan-friendly" label adopted by some Brussels cultural venues

The measures that make a venue “Ramada-friendly” include giving advance notice of any violence, nudity or music that might be included in a performance. Venues such as the Beursschouwburg and the Kaaitheater are subsidised by the Flemish Ministry of Culture. Wednesday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws reports that the Flemish Prime Minster, who is also Minister of Culture in the Flemish Government, Jan Jambon (nationalist) is critical of the ”Ramadan-friendly” initiative.

In a letter sent by Mr Jambon to Flemish cultural centres he wrote “Such religious interference in cultural and artistic practice seems very problematic to me.” The Culture Minister fears that the initiative could lead to a form of self-censorship among those in the world of culture.

The issue has also angered the columnist and historian Luckas Vander Taelen. In an piece published last week in the daily ‘De Morgen’, Mr Vander Taelen wrote "This is a questionable step towards religious interference in the freedom to create and experience art. This would never have been accepted during the fight to reduce the influence of the Catholic Church in Belgium. There is no reason to adopt a different position on this subject in 2023, and certainly not from an artistic point of view."

The Flemish Minister President Jan Jambon, who is also Culture Minister, agrees. "This meant to warn the audience, but it can also lead to a form of self-censorship among creators of culture. While culture should be there to excite, challenge and surprise. In my opinion, this also displays a somewhat paternalistic vision”.

Mr Jambon fears that, despite the good intentions behind it, the “Ramadan-friendly label” will create more prejudice and mutual distrust.