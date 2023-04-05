Lukaku sent off for “provocative” reaction to racist fans after scoring

Lukaku, who had been brought in as a substitute midway through the second half scored from the penalty spot.

The Belgian striker and his Inter Milan teammates were ecstatic. Lukaku, put his finger on his mouth, as he had done after he scored for Belgium in our national team's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden.

However, this time a certain amount of anger appeared be behind his gesture. Romelu Lukaku also shouted something tot he Juventus fans.

The Italian sports journalist Simone Togna confirms that “There were racist chants directed towards him while he was taking his penalty”.