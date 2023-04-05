Two detained after cross-border car chase

On Monday evening French police began their pursuit of the car that had two people on board after its driver had committed a motoring offence on a road in the country’s Nord Department.

Stefan Vandevelde of the Brussels Judicial Authorities told journalists that “We can indeed confirm that the pursuit of the vehicle by the French police started in France. When the suspicious vehicle entered Brussels several patrol vehicles from the Brussels South, Brussels West and Brussels-Capital/Elsene Local Police Services provided reinforcements. The vehicle was boxed in after which the two people that were aboard were detained”.

The Brussels Judicial Authorities will not comment as to why the French police were persuing the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle was released after questioning. The Judicial Authorities have issued the driver of the vehicle with a summons to appear before the Criminal Court. He has been charged with deliberately hindering traffic on Belgian territory.