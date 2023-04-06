More exotic shells in Flemish waters thanks to global warming

Gusts of up to 80km/h and cloudbursts didn’t deter the volunteers that gathered at ten spots along the coast to count sea-shells. “It was difficult” said 10-year-old Sebastian. “As a result of the wind many shells were hidden under the sand, but we did manage to find tons”.

Sebastian’s bucket contained a Japanese oyster, a Chinese hat shell, Baltic clam shells and a few Atlantic jack-knife clams.

“Very much to our surprise many new species are turning up here” says marine biologist Francis Kerckhof. “A Shell Count Day like today generates a lot of data. We found types of shell that are undocumented, but also exotic shells including the Manila clam and the coot clam that ended up here by accident”.

Global warming is partly responsible.

“People used to think it was too cold here, but meanwhile the average water temperature has increased and we see exotic shells like the Manila clam faring well here” says Francis.