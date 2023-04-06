New car waiting times easing

Last year the number of new cars registered increased by 40% in comparison with the previous year. However, delays are still affecting the transport of new models. Waiting times still depend on the marque of car you order.



Gabriel Goffoy of industry federation Febiac: “There are clear differences depending on the popularity of the model. It can’t be linked to marque or form of propulsion. Potential buyers should contact a dealer up to six months ahead of the delivery date desired to hear about waiting times to ensure you order your model on time”.