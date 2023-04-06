New car waiting times easing
Waiting times to receive a new car have fallen. Waiting times increased during the pandemic as a result of production delays. There was a shortage of computer chips that made it impossible for car builders to assemble models on time. Problems linked to delays have now more or less been sorted.
Last year the number of
new cars registered increased by 40% in comparison with the previous year. However, delays are still affecting the
transport of new models. Waiting times
still depend on the marque of car you order.
Gabriel Goffoy of industry federation Febiac: “There are clear differences depending on the popularity of the model. It can’t be linked to marque or form of propulsion. Potential buyers should contact a dealer up to six months ahead of the delivery date desired to hear about waiting times to ensure you order your model on time”.