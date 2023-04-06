North Sea leaders to gather at Ostend

Nations are eager to pool efforts to use the energy and industrial potential of the North Sea to its best advantage and to turn the sea into Europe’s biggest power station by 2050.

Ostend Mayor Bart Tommelein (liberal) says all North Sea nations are constructing windfarms: “In time they will all be connected ensuring that the North Sea plays an important role as an energy supplier”.

The mayor is proud an event that usually takes place in Brussels will be organised on location, but also sees many preparatory meetings ahead for the summit on 24 April.

“Strict security will be enforced. The police have already held many meetings. Information about the security measures will be released next week”.

The summit encompasses four venues: Ostend-Bruges Airport, Fort Napoleon, the Duin & Zee recreation park and the Harbour House. Venues won’t be accessible to the public on 24 April, though passengers will have no trouble taking their flights.