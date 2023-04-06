Police intervene to relieve Delhaize distribution centre (VIDEO)

Police intervened at 2 AM. Eight trucks were able to leave to supply stores. “It’s fewer than usual. Normally dozens of trucks supply shops from this depot” says trades unionist Elisabeth Lovecchio.

Cédric Claeys: “There was a convivial atmosphere till 2 AM. Then we were met by police with batons and shields. It was an exaggerated response”.

Fortunately there were no clashes and the protest was halted at 5 AM.

There’s deadlock in efforts to resolve the industrial dispute. Unions and management are not changing their position. Work minister Dermagne has appointed a mediator.

Cédric Claeys: “There haven’t been any social talks for a month now. At works councils Delhaize simply explains the plans as if we haven’t understood them. We have understood them all too well but want to see an alternative”.