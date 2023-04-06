Union files criminal complaint against Delhaize

“In the press the Delhaize management insists it is ready for dialogue and wants to provide transparency, but this is not shown by their actions. The need for social talks isn’t being respected” says the union.

The Delhaize group wants to franchise 128 stores it still operates. The union says 280 jobs will be lost at Delhaize HQ and consequently the special provisions regarding collective sackings contained in the Renault Law apply.

The union claims the provisions of the Renault Law haven’t been observed as there haven’t been any discussions at works councils, meetings that didn’t yield any results. BBTK attacks the group for failing to provide the information needed for social talks to be able to proceed properly.

The labour prosecutor now has the job of deciding whether an examining magistrate is appointed.