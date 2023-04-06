Work on ex-Sheraton Hotel site halted after human remains are found

The prosecutor’s office ordered a halt to the work at the construction site on the Rogierplein in downtown Brussels and immediately launched an investigation. “The investigation has just started” confirms Willemien Baert of the prosecutor’s office. “We can’t provide any additional information at the minute”.

Two people have already died at the construction site. Last year a 36-year-old Portuguese worker fell to his death from scaffolding 30 storeys high. A few weeks later a fire-fighter was killed after he ended up under collapsed escalators while tackling a blaze.