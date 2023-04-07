Easter bunnies made of ecstasy intercepted by customs at Zaventem Airport
Customs at Zaventem Airport seized three Easter bunnies destined for Australia at the beginning of this week. Despite their appearance the bunnies were not made of chocolate, but of the drug ecstasy. The discovery of the narcotic Easter figurines has been confirmed by Federal Finance Department that is responsible for the Customs Service.
The 1.8kg package containing the drugs was intercepted when checks were carried out on parcels that were due for shipment abroad.
On the customs papers for the parcel containing the bunnies they were described as "souvenirs" with a total value of 145.20 euro. The shipment address given on the paper was an address here in Belgium that turned out not to exist the Federal Finance Department’s spokesman Francis Adyns told journalists.
Parcels containing drugs are often intercepted by customs at Zaventem airport. In 2022, customs there intercepted about six tonnes of drugs.