Groundwater levels have improved considerably, but there is still no reason to be jubilant

22% of measuring points in Flanders report that groundwater levels are low to very low. Groundwater levels are normal for the time of year at 29% of measuring points, while almost half currently record high to very high groundwater levels.

A month ago, groundwater levels at 53% of the measuring points in Flanders were very low, while levels at a further 29% were low for the time of year. These results came after an exceptionally dry February during which just 13.3 mm of precipitation was recorded at the Royal Meteorological Institute’s weather centre in Ukkel (Brussels). This is just 20% of what falls during an average February.

The wet weather in March has gone some way to redress the situation and indeed we are in better shape with regard to groundwater than we were this time last year. Although the situation is fine for now this could change quickly if we have another prolonged dry spell.

Furthermore, we are currently only at the start of the hydrological summer, during which the role of the sun in evaporating precipitation that has fallen before it has an opportunity be absorbed into the ground is greater than during the winter months.