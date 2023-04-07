Man arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman
The Brussels Judicial Authorities have placed a man under arrest on suspicion of the manslaughter of a 27-year-old woman from the Flemish Brabant town of Aarschot. Gabriel Mbida was found dead on 21 July last year in the Brussels municipality of Vorst. The man was apprehended at the end of November 2022 and has been on remand ever since on suspicion of manslaughter.
On 22 July last year 27-year-old Gabriel Mbida was found dead outside a block of flats on the Bondgenotenlaan in Vorst. An initial investigation into her death concluded that she had probably fallen from the window of a flat on the fourth floor and had died as a result of her injuries. As nothing was known about her identity a missing person’s notice was issued. This led to her being identified in early August.
She was identified as 27-jarige Gabriel Mbida. She lived in Aarschot, a town in the east of Flemish Brabant, and she travelled regularly to Brussels. At the end of November, a suspect was apprehended. During questioning the man said that he had fled from the flat after the woman had fallen from the window. The Examining Magistrate placed him under arrest.