Man arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman

On 22 July last year 27-year-old Gabriel Mbida was found dead outside a block of flats on the Bondgenotenlaan in Vorst. An initial investigation into her death concluded that she had probably fallen from the window of a flat on the fourth floor and had died as a result of her injuries. As nothing was known about her identity a missing person’s notice was issued. This led to her being identified in early August.

She was identified as 27-jarige Gabriel Mbida. She lived in Aarschot, a town in the east of Flemish Brabant, and she travelled regularly to Brussels. At the end of November, a suspect was apprehended. During questioning the man said that he had fled from the flat after the woman had fallen from the window. The Examining Magistrate placed him under arrest.