Public sector jobs to be reserved for people with a disability

The Federal Government aims to have 3% of administrative positions within the federal public services taken up by people that are living with a disability. Currently, this is just 1.09%.

In the 7-year-period prior to 2022 the percentage of federal public service employees that have a disability was fell. Last year the percentage rose from 1.06% to 1.09%. Ms De Sutter says that it is time to take positive action to ensure that people that are living with a disability are better represented within the federal public services.

Under measures introduced recently federal public service departments are able to reserve some of their vacancies for people with a disability. The measure will remain in force until 3% of all federal public service employees are people that are living with some form of disability.

Ms De Sutter told VRT News that “We are doing this for two reasons. First of all people that have a disability find it more difficult to access the labour market and there is currently a shortage of labour. All talent is welcome”.

The application procedure will be adapted to ensure that people living with a disability are given a fair chance.