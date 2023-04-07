Video: West Flemish castle destroyed by fire

The castle was built in 1848 and is owned by an British family. The building was used by the Germans during World War I.

The castle did not come out of the Great War unscathed, and it was rebuilt in 1920. Eugène de Groote, a former mayor of Houthulst, was among those to have lived at the castle.

It is not yet known whether the fire was started deliberately. An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. In recent years the castle has often been targeted by vandals. The castle and the land that surrounds it are owned by the White family from England.