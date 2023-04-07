Watch Brussels’ peregrine falcon couples live as they brood

Falcons for Everyone says, "Generally speaking things are going well for the peregrine falcon in Brussels, in Belgium and in Europe a whole" For the past 19 years the organisation has set up webcams to allow anyone that wishes to be able to follow the falcons’ progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This year the three pairs of peregrine falcons are being filmed. These are a couple that nested in the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula in the Brussels City Centre, a couple on that is nesting at the Francophone university ULB’s Solbosch Campus in the southeast of the city and a a couple that is nesting in the Church of Saint Job in the municipality of Ukkel.

The couple at the top of the north tower of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral has only laid one egg. It is expect to hatch around Monday 10 April.

Four eggs have been laid in the nest in the belfry of the Church of Saint Job in Ukkel. These are expected to hatch very soon.

At the university campus five eggs have been laid. They are expected to hatch on 17 April. It remains to be seen whether the mother bird will be able to raise 5 chicks.

The falcons are being closely monitored by the ornithologists from the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. You can view the images yourself by clicking here.