15% fewer tourists at our coastal resorts that during the first week of the Easter holidays last year

Halfway through the Easter vacation Westtoer has released figures on the number of tourists holidaying at the Flemish coast. The figures are down significantly compared with the first week of the East vacation last year.

Westtoer’s Sabien Lahaye-Battheu told journalists that "The coast attracted around 15% fewer tourists during the first week of the Easter holidays. This is above all because from this year the holidays in Wallonia and Brussels (Francophone schools only) is in May. However, the weather has been disappointing too”.

During the Easter weekend 450,000 tourists stayed at the Flemish coast. This is around 10% down on the Easter weekend of 2022. However, "last year we had exceptionally good weather”, Sabien Lahaye-Battheu explained.