15% fewer tourists at our coastal resorts that during the first week of the Easter holidays last year
Figures from the West Flemish Tourist Board Westtoer show that last week the number of overnight stays at hotels on the Flemish coast was 15% down on what it was during the first week of the east vacation last year. The poor weather and the fact that there is no Easter holiday for schoolchildren in Wallonia or in French-medium education in Brussels are cited as the reason for the fall in the number of tourists.
Halfway through the Easter vacation Westtoer has released figures on the number of tourists holidaying at the Flemish coast. The figures are down significantly compared with the first week of the East vacation last year.
Westtoer’s Sabien Lahaye-Battheu told journalists that "The coast attracted around 15% fewer tourists during the first week of the Easter holidays. This is above all because from this year the holidays in Wallonia and Brussels (Francophone schools only) is in May. However, the weather has been disappointing too”.
During the Easter weekend 450,000 tourists stayed at the Flemish coast. This is around 10% down on the Easter weekend of 2022. However, "last year we had exceptionally good weather”, Sabien Lahaye-Battheu explained.