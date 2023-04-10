5,000 party-goers attend 16-hour open air rave at Flanders Expo in Ghent
Around 5,000 people attended the Modul'air open air festival at Flanders Expo this weekend. The festival got underway at 2pm on Sunday afternoon and those in attendance were treated to 16 hours of non-stop DJ sets. The festival’s organiser Giles De Bruyne told VRT News that “We estimate that there were up to 5,000 partygoers”.
The Modul'air festival at Flanders Expo in Ghent (East Flanders) was the first of this year’s open air festivals. The festival was held for the first time four years ago. However, as with so many other events the coronavirus crisis threw a spanner in the works and this year’s festival is the first Modul’air festival since 2019. It was all systems go again on Sunday though and dance music-lovers were in attendance in their numbers on Sunday afternoon, Sunday evening and all through Sunday night.
Those at the festival had the choice between 4 difference stages on which a total of 30 DJs performed sets.
Gilles De Bruyne told VRT News that the festival was a great success. He added that there was a great atmosphere, and this was helped by the fine weather.
Public transport
Despite the large number of festival-goers the carpark was not full.
"We noticed that more and more festival-goers are using public transport. It is a bonus that tram route 1 goes to Flanders Expo. Our carpark wasn’t full, but we saw a lot of bicycles and heard from a lot of youngsters that the tram is the ideal mode of transport. We are in any case looking forward to our next festival”, Mr De Bruyne said.