Drunken man knocks over toddler with stolen horse on Koksijde Beach

The incident happed at around 5:20pm on Sunday on the Sint-André Beach in Koksijde. First the man rode his bicycle along the seafront harassing people as he went. When the drunken man spotted someone walking with a horse, he got off his bike and jumped onto to horse. The horsed galloped onto the beach with the man on its back.

While on the beach the horse knocked over a 4-year-old child from Antwerp. The police and an ambulance attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the West Coast Local Police Service told VRT News that "The child was slightly injured and was taken to hospital for treatment," The man involved was uncooperative and had to be overpowered by our officers. His driving license has been revoked for 15 days."

The toddler was above all shocked by what had happen and was able to leave hospital after a check up.